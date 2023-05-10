Magaly Medina He started his show talking about Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes. After the scandal that was generated by the dissemination of the images of the soccer player’s ampay with the model Jossmery Toledo, Rosa Fuentes and her still husband distanced themselves for a long time, as a result of the shock that this meant. However, the journalist has confirmed in her last program that, by agreement of both, they finally reconciled. Fuentes will be exclusively with the host to reveal more details.

“Today they finally signed their conciliation. She will be live today, we are going to talk to her and finally the reconciliation took place and it is good that this has not lasted longer and has been a distressing event. I think it was the least that Paolo Hurtado could do for the mother of his children and his still wife ”, Magaly Medina said.

Jossmery Toledo speaks for the first time about ampay with Paolo Hurtado

In a preview of the “Love and Fire” program, you can see Jossmery Toledo giving statements for the first time about what happened with Paolo Hurtado, who was unfaithful to his wife with the ex-police. She was calm and apologized for everything that happened since her ampay was issued.

“Apologize to everyone, I didn’t know how to handle it (…). People don’t really know how things happened (…). I don’t know if it was a relationship because it was all a lie,” said the influencer.

