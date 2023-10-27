Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado They are involved in legal problems. She reported him after alleged threats and accusations, so Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes They joined together to file a complaint against violence against women and family group. ‘Love and fire’ showed the document in ALIVE.

Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes denounce Jossmery for family violence

After the lawyer and former police officer Jossmery Toledo denounce Paolo Hurtado for threats against his personal and family integrity, the host of ‘Love and Fire’ Rodrigo Gonzalez announced that the player and his wife also filed a lawsuit against him for the alleged crime of violence against women and family group.

Jossmery Toledo denounced Hurtado for psychological violence. Photo: LR/Instagram composition/Willax capture

The legal problems between the two arose after ‘Caballito’ was interviewed by Magaly Medina and has headed towards Jossmery Toledo, ensuring that she was aware of his romantic situation with Rosa Fuentes. The fact was denied by the model on the ‘Peluchin’ and Gigi Miter program.

What did Jossmery Toledo say about the complaint for family violence filed by Paolo Hurtado?

Jossmery Toledo He preferred to remain silent in the face of questions from different reporters and limited himself to saying: “I’m not going to pronounce more about the topic, I have already spoken what is necessary”.

Jossmery Toledo denounces Paolo Hurtado for psychological violence

During one of the broadcasts of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ the host exposed the delicate complaint she made Jossmery Toledo towards the player. This is a complaint for psychological abuse that the tiktoker would have suffered because of the former national team, the same document that the ‘Magpie’ read on air, quite astonished. In the document, the model stated that the soccer player insulted her with foul words and denigrated her on air on Magaly’s program. After denouncing Hurtado, Jossmery preferred not to testify on the matter.

What did Paolo Hurtado say about Jossmery Toledo?

Paolo Hurtado had a long interview with Magaly Medina and stated throughout the moment that Jossmery always knew that “he was a married man.” Furthermore, he said that it was the registered lawyer who started the conversation via Instagram to greet him on her birthday; However, Toledo, with screenshots of his conversations with Hurtado, denied the facts.

