Live your love! Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo were once again captured by the cameras of show business. On this occasion, “Love and Fire” recorded them as they met after the soccer player played the Cienciano vs. Melgar for League 1. According to the preview, the athlete, after being sent off in the match, traveled to Lima to meet the former police officer. In the images the couple is seen in loving attitudes at a social gathering. At the moment, there are no more details of the place where they were seen.

“They expelled him in Arequipa and he came to Lima to celebrate,” says Willax’s spot. It should be noted that there are rumors of a love relationship between the two public figures.

Rosa Fuentes announces separation

In the month of March, the show rocked with the ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo. The forward of the Peruvian team was criticized for being romantically linked to a person who was not his wife, Rosa Sifuentes. She ended her marriage of almost 10 years after the broadcast of the images of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“To public opinion. After seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado,” the young woman wrote. “If anyone has to explain themselves in this case, it’s not me,” she added.

This was the first ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo

Magaly Medina presented images of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo in Cusco, who kissed in a park. The driver had already been following them carefully due to speculation about an alleged hidden romance between the two.

The surprising disclosure generated many reactions in the athlete’s family, such as the separation with his wife, who, after announcing the end of their marriage, left with their children abroad.

Did Jossmery ask for 10,000 soles for talking about ampay with Hurtado?

“América hoy” showed chats from his manager, who points out that Jossmery Toledo would have asked for 10,000 soles to testify before cameras about his alleged relationship with Paolo Hurtado. However, she contacted Samuel Suárez to clarify the situation.

“Samu, I’m just writing to tell you that I don’t have a manager, I’ve always handled my things alone, I never said I wanted money, I don’t know where they get such a lie from!”, reads the message that the communicator shared.



