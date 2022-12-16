Paolo Guzzanti says it all about reverse racism

Paul Guzzanti he is an intelligent, clear and penetrating journalist and yesterday evening on Tg4 he made a lucid and merciless analysis of the Soumahoro case. Let’s rewind the tape. Finally the deputy’s wife, Liliane Murekatetewas investigated by the Public Prosecutor of Latina for the well-known facts relating to the Karibu and Aid cooperatives. With her it is the mother-in-law Marie Terese Mukamitsindo is also investigated and four other people. She declares herself -as usual- innocent and so the husband Abubakar Soumahoro: “Reiterating the my total estrangement from the facts disputed on the investigation by the Coop. Karibù and the Aid Consortium, of which, as I have repeatedly stated, I was unaware, in the continuation of the investigations, increasingly in the light of the sun, I will continue to engage in my political-parliamentary activity on the issues that have always characterized my commitment “.

It would be nice if Soumahoro then performed a nice demonstrative act like when he entered Parliament with his boots filthy with mud (among other things, he doesn’t clean himself) and that is, he resigned. It would be nice for Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni to push for him to do it. But so far nothing. Soumahoro he has taken root in his villa in Casalpalocco e ignore reporters. Guzzanti pointed out that in this story, as in others, an instrumental use is made of the term “racism”.

The Soumahoros are not under investigation because they are “black” and Abubakar is not at the center of a media campaign because he is “black”, as some journalists persist in saying, and let’s just mention the names of Paolo Mieli and Piero Sansonetti. Skin color has absolutely nothing to do with it. And the proof is the fact that -for example- in the bribery scandal in Brussels there is the same obstinacy and search for the truth, yet Eva Kaili, who recently compared herself in a delusion of omnipotence to Iphigenia, is blonder than blonder you can’t and Antonio Panzeri sports a flamboyant white that is not even BioPresto.

