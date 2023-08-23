paolo andre is the name of the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte and recently received the Peruvian nacionality. This was communicated by them through a publication on their social networks. The striker of the LDU club and the Brazilian model, who have been living in Ecuador since the soccer player was signed, expressed their joy at this news with a tender message. “I officially introduce our new member,” the influencer wrote in a snapshot from the Peruvian consulate in Quito.

Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte.

When was the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte born?

This 2023, Paolo Guerrero became a father for the fourth time. In April, the Peruvian team forward and the businesswoman welcomed their first child together in Brazil. Rodrigo González broke the news to the Peruvian media by sharing a video of the dancer’s delivery on her social networks.

This clip was deleted by the influencer minutes after posting it on her Instagram stories. The details were told in the ‘Love and Fire’ edition of that date. In the audiovisual material, an excited soccer player was seen to have his baby with him.

The son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula is already Peruvian.

How many years apart are Paolo and Ana Paula?

Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero They have been a couple since 2022. Their relationship became official with some photographs together in Brazil, after rumors of meetings in Rio de Janeiro. Little is known about how old they are and the age difference between them. However, here we tell you.

Their bond became known after the publication of some photographs in which they showed obvious closeness. Over time, they started sending each other love messages on Instagram. The striker for the Peruvian team is 39 years old, while his partner is 30. Therefore, the age difference is 9 years.

