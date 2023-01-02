Paolo Guerrero started a new year accompanied by some of his loved ones. The soccer player celebrated another year of life this Sunday, January 1, and did not hesitate to reunite his mother, Doña Peta, with his current partner, Ana Paula Consorte, who continues to increase the rumors of a possible pregnancy. Compared to the party that he organized in 2022 for his 38th birthday, the Peruvian national team preferred to have a small private meeting.

The most surprising thing about this event was seeing the two women in his life together, since it was speculated that his mother did not have a good relationship with the model. However, the well-known ‘Predator’ put an end to this by sharing a video on Instagram of the two of them reunited, although he regretted this decision and after a few minutes he deleted his story.

Is Ana Paula Consorte pregnant?

Ana Paula Consorte The rumors of a possible pregnancy continue to increase. This time, the Brazilian model enjoyed the New Year 2023 in the company of her daughter; However, the most surprising thing was the outfit that she chose for the night.