Football player Paolo Guerrero He received the arrival of the new year 2024 in Peru together with his current partner Ana Paula Consorte, his youngest heir and the daughter of the Brazilian model. It should be noted that on January 1, the national athlete also celebrated his birthday with a tremendous party organized by his family and in which there were even orchestra. Below, in this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which the house went out of its way.

What was the tremendous party that Paolo Guerrero's family had like?

Ana Paula Consorte He shared, through his social networks, what his son's father's birthday party was like, Paolo Guerrero. Through videos published on the Brazilian's Instagram account, the 'Predator' could be seen arriving at the house where this event would take place hand in hand with his girlfriend and his family came to hug the couple with great joy. dear.

It was also seen that a salsa orchestra was present at the footballer's party and sang the emblematic song 'Happy Birthday' to him. At that moment, Guerrero was seen carrying his son Paolo André, while his brother 'Coyote' Rivera held the cake so he could blow out the candles.

What is the emotional message that Paolo Guerrero sent to his son and Ana Paula at Christmas?

Paolo Guerrero He was encouraged to send a heartfelt message, through his Instagram account, to his last son Paolo André and his partner Ana Paula Consorte, for Christmas.

He 'Predator' He stayed alone in Ecuador for work reasons, during the Christmas holidays, after his girlfriend traveled to Brazil, where her eldest daughter and her entire family were waiting for her. Given this event, Doña Peta's son could only send a heartfelt message to her baby and Ana Paula via Instagram: “How I miss you”wrote the soccer player.