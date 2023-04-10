Some days ago, Paolo Guerrero and his girlfriend, Ana Paula Consorte, welcomed their baby, the fourth child of the “Predator.” The couple traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the brazilian gave birth in the company of his closest circle. Users found out that they had already become parents when the model shared a postpartum video. Although she deleted it within minutes, this was more than enough for her to Rodrigo Gonzalez Download the audiovisual material and share it on your social networks. Now, the soccer player shouts to the four winds her love for the dancer by tattooing her name on her neck.

Paolo Guerrero tattoos the name of Ana Paula Consorte

Paolo Guerrero became a trend after the official Conmebol Libertadores account published several photos of him wearing the Argentine team’s shirt. However, something that did not go unnoticed among netizens was his new tattoo on his neck, which reads “Ana Paula”.

The Peruvian soccer player once again put permanent ink on his body to proudly display the name of his beloved, Ana Paula Consorte.

Paolo Guerrero shows Ana Paula Consorte’s tattoo. Photo: Twitter / Conmebol Libertadores

What is the name of the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte?

Magaly Medinain his nightly program, indicated that a reliable source revealed to him that the baby of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte would be called André. “These sources have also told us that they already have the name of the baby. He would be called Paolo André. André in tribute to the son of ‘Coyote’ Rivera, who passed away in March 2019 and who was one of Paolo Guerrero’s most beloved nephews.”said the host of “Magaly TV, the firm.”

What did Doña Peta say about the birth of the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte?

Exclusively for the program “America Today”, Mrs. Peta, the mother of Paolo Guerrero, spoke about the birth of her new grandson, the result of the relationship that the soccer player has with the Brazilian Ana Paula Consorte. She was happy and stated that she would travel to meet the baby.

