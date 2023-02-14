Football player Paolo Guerrero He surprised all his followers by dedicating a tender message to his partner Ana Paula Consorte.

Love is in the air! Paolo Guerrero He is very much in love and took advantage of Valentine’s Day to shout out his love for his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte on this very special date. Let’s remember that they confirmed their relationship in August of last year approximately and now, the Brazilian model is sweetly waiting for a “warrior”. The soccer player impacted his fans by making this type of publication because it had not happened before with his ex Alondra García Miró.

Ana Paula Consorte sent a tender message to Paolo Guerrero. Photo: Instagram

The message that Paolo Guerrero wrote to Ana Paula Consorte

Paolo Guerrero shared a photograph where he is seen embracing Ana Paula Consorte, both posed very smiling for the camera. The popular “Predator” wrote “Feliz valentines, Mor”, which in Spanish means “Happy Valentine’s Day, love” and she replied that she loved him and then shared this post on her Instagram stories.

Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte are waiting sweetly. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram

Paolo Guerrero users remind Alondra

However, this action annoyed some of his followers and they stressed that Paolo Guerrero had not had these details with Alondra García Miró. “I decided not to follow you anymore… total disappointment as a person”, “The example of what no sensible woman wants in her life”, “If you had shown Alondra that way, men, they always leave the best ones…”, was read below the post .

Doña Peta confirms that Paolo Guerrero will be a father again

In an interview with “America Today”, Paolo Guerrero’s mother, Doña Peta, assured that she is anxious for the arrival of her new grandson. “The 21st grandson is coming,” the woman revealed to Ethel Pozo exclusively, thus ending all the rumors.