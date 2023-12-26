Football player Paolo Guerrero He surprised his followers by sharing an emotional message for his last child and his partner Ana Paula Consorte. The athlete expressed, through his social networks, his feelings at having his heir far away from him. Although the girlfriend of the Peruvian team was in Ecuador accompanying him in the local tournament, finally, he decided to travel to his country of origin, Brazil, to celebrate the Christmas holidays with his eldest daughter. After being estranged, the athlete sent a dedication to the model and her little one.

What is the emotional message that Paolo Guerrero sent to his son and Ana Paula Consorte?

Paolo Guerrero He is an active figure on social networks, so he was encouraged to send a heartfelt message, through his Instagram account, to his last heir Paolo André and his partner Ana Paula Consorte, whom he has not seen for several days.

Let us remember that he 'Predator' He moved to Ecuador after signing for the Quito League and lives in that country with his girlfriend and their heir. However, her consort had to travel to her homeland, where her eldest daughter and her entire family were waiting for her.

Faced with this event, Mrs. Peta's son could only send a heartfelt message to his baby and his girlfriend via Instagram: “How I miss you,” the soccer player wrote.

Paolo Guerrero dedicated a tender message to his son and his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

Did Ana Paula get angry when questioned about Paolo Guerrero's soccer performance?

Some days ago, Ana Paula Consorte He shared a video on his social networks of how he celebrated the new title he obtainedPaolo Guerrerowith hisLDU team from Quito. This caused the Brazilian to receive comments that criticized the soccer performance of the father of her last child. Given this, the 'Predator' couple exploded and decided to respond to a netizen.

“Thanks to the goalkeeper and the players, but Paolo didn't play at all. He doesn't do anything on the field. He's already old,” was theparticular commentfrom a follower. After that, Ana Paula Consorte responded.“If it wasn't for Paolo, scoring two goals, we probably wouldn't have been in the final. So, shut up. This here is a team”wrote theBrazilian.