The Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero and his girlfriend Ana Paula Consorte have captured the attention of the press specializing in entertainment and sports. The couple appeared to be enjoying the vibrant Rio de Janeiro's carnivalone of the most emblematic festivities of Brazildespite the fact that the 'Predator' has not yet resolved his conflict with the Club Cesar Vallejo. Despite Guerrero's uncertain future within the football world, both decided to live the moment in one of the most colorful and joyful events in the world.

What is Paolo Guerrero's football situation like today?

Paolo Guerrero is in the middle of a complicated football situation. The striker was announced as a new player of the Club Cesar Vallejoa fact that generated expectations in both the team and the followers.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn due to extortion threats received by the family of the popular 'Predator'. This includes intimidating messages directed at the footballer's mother, known as 'Doña Peta'.

This situation made Warrior reconsider his decision to play in Peru, specifically in Trujillowhere the César Vallejo Club is established, of which Richard Acuña is president.

This situation has generated a wave of questions towards Guerrero for failing to fulfill his commitment to the club with which he signed a contract. It should be noted that the final offer that the 'Predator' accepted included significant benefits such as a house and security.

Last Saturday, February 17, it was learned that the Trujillo team rejected the resignation letter of Paolowho seeks to be free as soon as possible to negotiate with another team. Hours later, Guerrero issued a statement on his Instagram account to reaffirm his position of not playing for the César Vallejo Club.

The resolution of this case appears to be in the hands of the legal representatives of both parties, while the sporting community and fans await a satisfactory conclusion that allows Warrior continue your career, without putting your well-being or that of your family at risk.

How did Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte have fun at Brazil's Rio Carnival?

Despite the uncertain situation at the UCV, Paolo Guerrero He decided to attend with the mother of his children, Ana Paula Consorte, to the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. It should be noted that the soccer player and his girlfriend avoided sharing photos and videos of how they were having fun.

However, the tiktoker Ric La Torre He exposed the couple and shared some videos in which the 'Predator' is seen dancing to the rhythm of music and kissing his girlfriend.

In that sense, it is seen that the athlete paused the controversy he is involved in in search of terminating his contract and not being part of the ranks of the Acuña family club.