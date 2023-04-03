It’s official! Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte they became parents. The Brazilian traveled to São Paulo to welcome her son with the Peruvian player. In exclusive, Rodrigo Gonzalez shared a short video through his Instagram account of the Birth of the Brazilian, which she would have deleted minutes after uploading it to social networks. More details would be given in the transmission of “Love and Fire” This Monday, April 3.

Scion of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte was born in Brazil. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero: Ana Paula Consorte shows her pregnancy a few weeks after giving birth

Ana Paula Consorte gave birth to Paolo Guerrero’s son in Brazil

According to different media, Ana Paula Consorte would have given birth at dawn on Monday, April 3, accompanied by her partner, Paolo Guerrero. The Brazilian model shared a video on her social networks about the birth of her baby, but after a few minutes she deleted it. However, Rodrigo Gonzalez he downloaded and shared the clip before it disappeared from his Instagram account.

In that audiovisual material, the couple is shown very excited to finally have their baby in their arms after months of waiting sweetly. In the end, ‘Teddy’ He assured that what he said was true, since the little one would be born at the end of March or beginning of April, as it actually happened.

Ana Paula showed her pregnancy on social networks. Photo: LR file

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Paula Consorte on her relationship with Doña Peta: “I don’t have much contact with her”

What is the name of the son of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte?

in the program “Magaly TV, the firm”Medina confirmed that, from a reliable source, the descendant of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula consort already has a name. “These sources have also told us that they already have the name of the baby, it would be called Paolo André. André in tribute to the son of ‘Coyote’ Rivera, who passed away in March 2019 and who was one of the most beloved nephews of Paolo Guerrero “revealed the TV host in a previous broadcast.

#Paolo #Guerrero #father #fourth #time #Ana #Paula #Consorte #gave #birth #Brazil