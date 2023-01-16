Faced with the wave of speculation about their romance, Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte traveled back to Peru. As is known, various media outlets have been rumoring about the model’s possible pregnancy for several months, but none of them has come out to confirm the facts publicly. The “Love and Fire” cameras went to the airport to meet the happy couple and, luckily for him, the footballer agreed to talk to the entertainment reporter and made a clarification.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about alleged problems with Ana Paula Consorte?

This Monday, January 16, “Love and Fire” will broadcast the full note of the conversation that the program had with Paolo Guerrero. For now, you can only see the progress that shows the reaction that the athlete had to the opinion that several Peruvians have about him. “Don’t call me toxic,” said the selected.

Doña Peta reacts to being consulted about Ana Paula’s supposed pregnancy

The reporters of “Love and Fire” went in search of Doña Peta to find out what her opinion is regarding the speculation about the stage of the romance between Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte. However, the matriarch avoided making any statement, appearing uncomfortable at all times.