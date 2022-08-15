Paolo Guerrero would be giving himself a new opportunity in love after ending his relationship with Lark Garcia Miro. The soccer player now shows off with the dancer Ana Paula Consorte, with whom he has been romantically linked in recent weeks. Through Instagram, the young Brazilian published a first photo with the scorer in Brazil.

The photo of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte

In the publication that has surprised the fans of Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García Miró it is observed that the ‘Predator’ appears smiling next to Ana Paula Consort and two small children. It was also seen, according to the images of the social network, that that night they both went to see a show at a local circus.

Everything indicates that their friendly relationship would be closer than previously thought. With that photo, the Peruvian soccer player confirms that he is dating Ana Paula Consorte, as had been speculated.

The photo of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte. Photo: Instagram / capture Ana Paula Consorte

Ana Paula Consorte: who is she

The young woman linked to Paolo Guerrero is called Ana Paula Consorte. She is a Brazilian dancer who has been part of different television programs. She even, she has won a beauty contest. She has a daughter, the result of her romance with a Botafogo soccer player.

