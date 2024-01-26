The Peruvian soccer player and the Brazilian model were married in a private ceremony at the end of 2023.
Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte took another important step in their relationship, becauseThey both got married civilly in Brazil., as stated by Javier Lobatón to a local media. Just a few days ago, the couple confirmed the arrival of their second child. Now, the couple sealed their love abroad in an intimate ceremony that only Doña Peta, the soccer player's mother, would have attended.
News in development…
Graduate in Communication Sciences at the César Vallejo University. He has experience in web writing and interest in national and international entertainment and music topics. He currently works as a web editor at La República.
#Paolo #Guerrero #Ana #Paula #Consorte #married #strictly #private #civil #ceremony #Brazil
Leave a Reply