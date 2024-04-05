Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte They were more united and in love than ever during the footballer's presentation as a brand ambassador. Their appearance together dispelled rumors of crisis and estrangement, which included the mother of the captain of the red and white team.

Ana Paula and Paolo Guerrero reaffirm their union

Latest Thursday, April 4th, Ana Paula Consorte She shared some images of her outfit of the day on her social networks, after attending an event with her partner, Paolo Guerrero.

During the course of the celebration, the model took the opportunity to capture some moments with the footballer, with the intention of sharing them on her social networks. In one of the publications, Consorte wrote “With dad”, which she accompanied with a series of emojis that reflected her affection.

Ana Paula Consorte. Photo: Instagram of Ana Paula Consorte

In addition to the fact that the couple shined without problems during the public event, they exhibited numerous displays of affection. For his part, Paolo Guerrero, with a radiant smile, demonstrated his joy at being next to the mother of his children, thus denying the rumors of any distance between them.

Who is Ana Paula Consorte?

Ana Paula Consorte She has achieved fame not only for her outstanding career on the catwalks, but also for her relationship with the soccer player Paolo Guerrero. Her presence on television shows and her frequent activity on social networks are a topic of constant interest, but now so is her relationship with 'Doña Peta', the mother of the Peruvian national team forward.

Are Ana Paula and 'Doña Peta' estranged?

Recently, through the program 'Love and Fire', The Brazilian model, while shopping for her home in a shopping center, briefly clarified that there is no tension with 'Doña Peta' and that there is no reason for it. “No, there is no distancing, everything is fine. Everything very good. Distancing? For what reason? There is no distancing. “I'm at Doña Peta's house, how is there going to be distancing?” express.

Subsequently, they asked him about the participation of the mother of Paolo Guerrero in the celebration of the birth of his first child with the footballer. She explained that 'Doña Peta' is little Paolo André's grandmother, so it was natural for her to appear in the photographs. “Of course, it's her grandmother. Of course you're going to see me in photos with her,” he added. On the other hand, in 'América Hoy', the soccer player's mother commented: “I am with what my son wants, I can't give him a wife.”

Why is there mention of a possible rift between 'Doña Peta' and Ana Paula Consorte?

As recalled, suspicions of a possible distance between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law arose as a result of certain publications and comments that each one made separately on social networks and television. Furthermore, they were not seen together, even when they were in the same place, such as during the friendly matches of the Peruvian team in our country, in which each one was in different places.