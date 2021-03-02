D.he agenda item for the weekly meeting of the EU Commission this Wednesday sounds harmless. The commissioners want to adopt a communication that takes stock of the authority’s “budgetary response” one year after the outbreak of the Corona crisis. This essentially consisted of suspending the rules of the Stability Pact for the duration of the pandemic. It is based on a clause according to which the pact can be put on hold in the event of “exceptional events that are beyond the control of a government”.

For a year now, member states have been able to incur debts to cushion the consequences of Covid, regardless of EU rules. On average in the euro area, the debt ratio rose by around 15 percentage points between 2019 and 2020 (from 85.9 to 101.7 percent of gross domestic product), in the highly indebted countries of Italy and Greece by around 25 points – to around 160 (Italy) and over 200 percent of GDP (Greece). The Maastricht reference value for debt is, however, 60 percent.

So far, it is planned that the rules of the pact will only be suspended until the end of the year. The Commission now wants to extend this deadline because no member state will have coped with the consequences of the economic pandemic in the coming year in such a way that it can again pursue a “normal” budget policy. The commissioners also want to define more precise criteria as to when and under what circumstances the rules of the pact should apply again. That should be the case at the earliest when economic output in the euro area has reached the pre-crisis level again. According to current Commission forecasts, this would be the case in 2023.

Gentiloni wants to turn the system upside down

If it is up to Currency Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, the “Corona balance” should go further. The Italian wants to link it as much as possible with the fundamental reform of the pact that he initiated before the pandemic, which is currently on hold. Last week, Gentiloni said the eurozone would, on average, emerge from the pandemic with a debt ratio of over 100 percent of GDP. However, this does not pose a problem for the sustainability of public finances as long as interest rates are as low as they are now.

The Italian campaigned for budgetary policy to be judged more according to the maxim familiar from his home country and France that growth-promoting debts are to be welcomed. In line with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the commissioner made a distinction between “good” and “bad” debts. The state takes on the former to finance research, education, infrastructure and hospitals. The latter were used to finance current expenses, and they did not increase the growth potential.

In Gentiloni’s interpretation, the “good” debts contribute to the sustainability of public finances, the “bad” ones do not. This distinction is reminiscent of the discussion recently opened by a group of economists around the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Olivier Blanchard. They argue that in future the EU fiscal rules should no longer be based on the quantitative requirements of the pact, but rather on a discretionary basis based on a catalog of criteria.

The catalog should be based on the debt sustainability of a country. The latter is determined by many influencing factors, argue the economists around Blanchard, from interest rate expectations to the stability of the political system. In Gentiloni’s view, it would be up to the EU Commission to judge budget policy on the basis of all these criteria.

Of course, it looks as if Gentiloni has done himself and his cause a disservice. His rushing ahead causes a lot of trouble within the Commission. For this reason, a decision on a proposal to reform the pact will not be made until autumn. The statements of the Italian were “not helpful” and were not coordinated by the colleagues, according to the EU authority elsewhere.