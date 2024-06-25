Here we are with the horoscope predictions made by Paolo Fox, relating to the week from 24 to 30 June and which concern all the zodiac signs. Let’s find out together which ones are the luckiest

Summer has just begun and with it also a period, hopefully for many, of relaxation and rest. Nonetheless, the news updated for the week from 24 to 30 June provided by the astrologer stands out Paolo Fox regarding the ranking of the luckiest zodiac signs.

horoscope for the week from 24 to 30 June 2024

Fresh and super updated news which, we are sure, will satisfy your innate curiosity. Below, Paolo Fox’s forecasts provided sign by sign.

Aries: the week seems to start off well for all those who belong to this sign. The summer promises to be promising and particularly favorable. So get moving and organize your holidays between July and August which will certainly be very stimulating;

Bull: we advise you to pay particular attention to your physical fitness between Monday and Tuesday: in fact, you will have the Moon in the opposite aspect. Ideal period to start a new diet. Between Wednesday and Thursday you will schedule important appointments and conversations;

Twins: thanks to the Moon in the friendly sign of Aquarius you will have the gift of particular creativity between Monday and Tuesday. On the other hand, on Wednesday and Thursday you may find yourself struggling with tiredness and an emotional state that is not at its best. The weekend will be full of new loves and interesting stimuli;

Cancer: the following week will be particularly interesting for you. Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Moon will be quite favorable to you and will allow you to experience beautiful and unexpected moments. The weekend, however, could be characterized by a very changeable mood;

Lion: uphill week for Leo friends. Due to a Moon in opposition between Monday and Tuesday you will be asked to remain calm and take greater care of your physical presence. The weekend, fortunately, promises to be incredibly stimulating and integrating;

horoscope predictions

Virgin: a positive and productive week from 24 to 30 June. Pay attention on Wednesday and Thursday, as you will have the Moon in opposition and you could be subjected to strong tensions. Love earns points;

Balance: the start of the week will prove particularly calm and favorable for you. However, pay attention to your relationships with others on Friday, Saturday and Sunday;

Scorpio: Scorpio friends, pay attention to the first days of the week: you will have the Moon in square and, therefore, you may feel tired or particularly nervous. However, the situation will tend to improve starting from Wednesday and you will enjoy a total recovery;

Sagittarius: super positive start to the week, thanks to the friendly Moon who will give you serenity and tranquility. Despite a bit of nervousness between Wednesday and Thursday, the weekend will be ideal for proposing ideas or projects;

Capricorn: you will enjoy various stimuli during the following week which will be enriched by great personal satisfaction. Pay more attention to your physical form. Positive on Wednesday and Thursday, a little subdued on the weekend;

Acquarium: love and friendship will enjoy great stimulation between Monday and Tuesday. Your serenity increases more and more to the detriment of old tribulations that will soon disappear completely. Have a good weekend,

Fish: friends of the sign of Pisces are experiencing a clear recovery. Grit and confidence are now your faithful traveling companions. Intriguing love between Wednesday and Thursday. Be open to the new proposals you will receive.