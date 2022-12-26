Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 26 December 2022-1 January 2023

What is my horoscope for the week (from December 26 2022 to January 1 2023) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s forecasts for the week from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 found online, disseminated by various sites.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this week that is starting will be full of opportunities so you just have to seize them with courage. The week will pass very quiet apart from the two days of Monday and Tuesday which will be a hair more demanding. Take a break at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, it will also be a more than positive and relaxing week for you on all fronts, from working to sentimental. The arrival of the Moon in the sign will bring confidence in romantic relationships.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, according to your weekly horoscope, everything will pass marked by the usual deadlines: expenses, taxes or mortgages to pay. Then things will take a better turn starting from Tuesday, the day in which you will have an excellent chance of bringing your intentions or most awaited hopes to fruition.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, it won’t be an easy week for you, especially in the final part… Try hard. On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays you will have to use the utmost care in dealing with any problems. Well on Monday instead.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (December 26, 2022-January 1, 2023), it won’t be a really simple week for you. The negative days will be especially those of Thursday and Sunday but don’t be discouraged and face them with grit. Instead, get busy especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, according to the weekly horoscope, it will be a wonderful week, to be greeted with a bang. The first day of 2023 promises to be spectacular for you, especially in the sentimental sphere.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, seven wonderful days are ahead in which to rest and celebrate the start of the new year. There will be only some perplexities in the final part of the week.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the week that is about to begin will not be all roses and flowers. During the week, emotional ties such as friendships or love will be favored while things will go a little worse at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, good news for feelings but also, albeit to a lesser extent, for work. Friday is the best day ever thanks to the entry of Mars into your sign.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will experience seven days that are not exactly exciting in many respects. Try to be very concentrated especially with regard to the workplace.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, seven not exactly exciting days are coming for you and characterized by ups and downs. But try not to lose patience…

FISH

Dear Pisces, a positive week is coming for you especially with regard to sentimental relationships and those linked to family and friendships thanks to the entry of the Moon into your sign.

