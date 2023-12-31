Paolo Fox: the private life and career of the astrologer. Wife, children, girlfriend, boyfriend, horoscope

Paolo Fox is the best known and loved astrologer. These days we often see him on TV to present the new year's horoscope as per tradition. What does 2024 hold for us according to the stars? Many wonder what Paolo Fox's private life is, whether he is engaged or married and whether he has children. The astrologer, however, is very reserved.

Roman, born in 1961, Paolo Fox is one of the gurus of Italian astrology. Reassuring and mannered, he is one of the television characters most loved by the general public. The passion for astrology, which would later become a real job, was born in him as a child. He began to be interested in the influence of the stars at sixteen, thanks above all to the grandmother of one of his high school friends.

He becomes a professional journalist and begins to collaborate with some monthly magazines such as Astrolei and Astrella. Furthermore, in this phase, Paolo Fox holds several conferences at the Italian Center of Astrology. Over time he began to collaborate with important publications such as VIP, Ecco and Tvstelle. Since 1997 he has collaborated with the Lattemiele radio station, which broadcasts his horoscope twice a day, at 7.40am and 7.40pm.

In the following years he also collaborates with Radio Deejay, Radio Uno and Radio Due and publishes articles in popular magazines such as DiPiù and DippiùTv, directed by Sandro Mayer. And then there is the great success and popularity given by TV. “I was discovered in 1982 by Paolo Villaggio: he made me do my first horoscopes on TV at the Villaggio party he hosted with Adriano Panatta on Odeon TV”, said the famous astrologer.

He made his debut on Rai as a regular guest for two seasons of the Rai 1 Saturday evening show Per la vita. His good-natured and reassuring presence conquers the public, and for this reason Paolo Fox continues taking part in In Buona Lupo and Domenica In. Since 2002 he has edited his famous astrology column on I fatti fatti on Rai 2.

Paolo Fox also took part in other television programs such as Batticuore, Furore, UnoMattina, La prova del cuoco, L'Italia sul 2 and Waiting for a good start. Paolo Fox is also the author of several books, such as Astrotest. Publishes for Cairo Editore the horoscope of the new year: these are real editorial phenomena that each time exceed one hundred thousand copies sold.

Paolo Fox played himself in the cinepanettone But you whose sign is 6? of 2014, directed by Neri Parenti and starring Massimo Boldi, Gigi Proietti and Vincenzo Salemme. In 2017 he was also a dancer for one night on Dancing with the Stars, the Rai 1 program hosted by Milly Carlucci.

Private life

Very little is known about his private life. He is not a worldly type and he doesn't like ending up in tabloid magazines. He definitely doesn't have any children. From an interview given to I Fatti Vostri by Salvo Sottile, Paolo Fox said: “Am I in love now? At the moment I'm single but I get along very well with animals, the presence of an animal in the house is a great reference and then the animal doesn't look at you and doesn't count your followers”.