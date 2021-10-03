Paolo Fox horoscope of the week 4-10 October 2021

What is my Paolo Fox horoscope of the week (from 4 to 10 October 2021)? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox for the week from 4 to 10 October 2021 found online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, three out of five stars for you. Venus on Thursday will begin an important transit, but some of you may still have doubts in love. From next week there will be good news. As for work, by the end of the month you will have to make a decision: try to be patient, to concentrate because the stars of 2022 will be on your side!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, five stars. Pay attention to the love stories that arise in this period: there is a lot to recover, but patience will be needed. Try to let yourself go more, sometimes you are aggressive. The days will be passionate, all to be enjoyed to the full. Job? Listen to the advice of a person in authority because it will prove invaluable. Try to be more diplomatic and less impulsive!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. If a love story doesn’t work and you have tried in every way to save it, now maybe it’s time to say enough. As for work, people who can get involved must not hold back, good answers are coming for those who have legal or bureaucratic disputes underway.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancer, four stars. Because of Mars you could be tired and on Wednesday in love it will be better to have maximum attention: Venus remains favorable that yes, but there is someone around you who does not understand you how you would like … Chapter work: you have to invest in new projects, the days of midweek will bring discussions and shake the balance.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week (4-10 October 2021), four stars. Many tensions in love need to be resolved, especially in the early days of the week because Venus is controversial. If you’ve been through ups and downs with a person, it’s best to postpone any discussion until Thursday. As for work, from Thursday Venus returns favorable and the Sun and Mars remain active: what more can you ask for?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. Venus will begin a controversial transit on Thursday. Watch out for the weekend, you might end up in some too heated discussion. As for work, some relationships will change, you will be a little anxious, but you get used to everything and you know how to go on your way.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, five out of five stars are expected for you. Mercury and the Sun pass through your sign and this will help you make new acquaintances. Enough with the negativity. Why not also indulge in a story of a walk, an adventure? As for work, everything is in the recovery phase and reassurances are on the way for those who have their own business or are doing everything to get it started.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, four stars. Venus will be in your zodiac sign only for this week: take advantage of it and don’t underestimate a meeting. You will be very sensual and passionate on Thursday and Friday, especially since the Moon will be on your side. When it comes to work, it is better to be responsible.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. Venus is about to enter your sign: you may receive a nice phone call, have a pleasant meeting. Everything will depend on you (and luck too). Job? Now you are strong and determined: try to plan your business, don’t expect everything right away.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, five stars. Finally you will want to let yourself go to love, even if the past comes back to knock on your door every now and then and there is some knot still to untie. Work: you want to do and are already projected to the future. Maybe you work too much and earn little, but now it’s better to be satisfied. Patience.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, five stars. Venus will be back on your side from Thursday, but better to avoid arguments and clashes. Think before you act, say what you think. Last month it was difficult for feelings (but not only) and now you are trying to recover.

FISH

Dear Pisces, according to the weekly horoscope, three stars. The love stories born in the last month can now continue, but watch out because Thursday you could change your attitude. As for the work, there are some problems to be solved, but from Friday things will be better.

Read also: 1. All the horoscopes of Paolo Fox; 2. The couple affinities for all the zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant