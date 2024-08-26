Paolo Fox Horoscope for the Week August 26-September 1, 2024

What is my horoscope of the week (from August 26 to September 1, 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek at their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s predictions for the week from August 26 to September 1, 2024 released by various sites, including the Evening Courier.

ARIES

Dear Aries, from Monday you will start again with great courage doing many things. There are several things to clarify and review, both in the family and in love. Those who have experienced contrasts will inevitably have to try to repair.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the stars now invite you to do the right things and relate to others in a serene way. You will still be dealing with small economic and work-related discussions.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the week will be one of relaxation and serene climate after some complicated and nervous days that have troubled you. Those who travel, move and have contacts with other cities can receive good confirmation.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the week will be unstable and marked by fatigue and a bit of nervousness: seek maximum understanding in the family. If something does not work, do not insist.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (August 26-September 1, 2024), do not underestimate encounters: love can return to the forefront, even if it has been a difficult aspect to manage lately. You will need a lot of good will and enthusiasm. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are about to go through a very critical and demanding phase and it is likely that you will expect the same type of organization from those around you. Do not spend too much money, some will have to review their expenses.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many of you may experience situations from the past. You may also meet people you haven’t seen for a long time. A significant psychophysical recovery is expected.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, many are winning physical battles and, for those who have been sick for years, this is an important milestone. A turning point is coming, even financially. Good!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, if there have been conflicts or separations, now you can start again in a big way. Favorable Venus and Mars will guarantee you the desire to go far and explore new shores both at work and in your private life.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you may get angry if someone doesn’t do what they should do (at least according to you…). Women in particular will be quite severe with men. If there is too much deprivation of freedom, more than one person may disappear… Watch out!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, this is a time of strength for all those who want to give themselves an emotion, a special sensation or let a difficult and heavy period slide off them.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are experiencing increasingly strong emotions regarding relationships. Friday and Saturday were confusing days that made you question everything but now you can love or experience something beautiful.

