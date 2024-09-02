Paolo Fox Horoscope for the Week 2-8 September 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 2 to 8 September 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek at their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s predictions for the week from 2 to 8 September 2024 released by various sites, including the Evening Courier.

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you will feel confused and indecisive in the next few hours and days, even simple decisions will become difficult to make. Try to overcome this difficult period also with the help of relatives and friends, ask for advice on what to do.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, those who have not had the courage to change, could now suffer from a condition of stress … In love there may be some doubts. If your partner is distracted, you could react badly and show some doubts.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have to conclude business negotiations this is the right time. Some of you feel tired and discouraged by spending hours thinking about problems. Live life day by day and have more confidence in yourselves. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are feeling the opposition of Saturn… Maybe that’s why you feel tired and fatigued. In love you are recovering some lost ground, you feel more confident. Now is the time to get back in the game with courage!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (September 2-8, 2024), a friend or relative may need advice or your help. Behave well…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, yours will be a week of ups and downs. Your mood swings could be kept in check by work and family commitments that will require a lot of concentration and dedication.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you will experience a decidedly positive situation also thanks to the excellent aspect of Venus and Saturn. Even in the workplace you will be able to obtain a fair amount of success thanks to the favorable aspect of Jupiter.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, good news is coming for your relationships, you are rediscovering passion and love. Take advantage of Jupiter’s crossing in your sign. Good satisfaction is expected at work. An excellent period also for health and physical fitness.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, you could achieve great results but there is always someone who prevents you from achieving your goals. Being aware of these limitations makes you agitated and nervous, but the solution to your problems can be offered by the people you love.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will be able to leverage your inner strength favored by the excellent aspect of Mercury. You have a clear vision of what surrounds you and you will easily be able to identify the strengths on which to invest time and resources.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, this is not a particularly lucky period, there is too much confusion. You need to optimize different aspects of your life. Do things with enthusiasm but always thinking about the results to be achieved.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are a very sweet sign, but also a very complaining one. When you can’t get what you want, such as the attention of the people close to you, then you start to play the victim.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table to calculate the ascendant