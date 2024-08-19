Paolo Fox Horoscope for the Week 19-25 August 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 19 to 25 August 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s predictions for the week from 19 to 25 August 2024 released by various sites, including the Evening Courier.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a week of reflections: sometimes you think you are alone, that others do not help you but generally you are the ones who burden yourself with too many responsibilities. Avoid having everything under control and allow yourself a trip. In love and health everything goes smoothly.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, many of your projects will begin to come true thanks also to the positive influence of Saturn. A good period not only for work but also for love: this is a good time to think about a child for example.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful with work and personal matters this week since you are experiencing a particular period in which you are ready to cut everything that you do not need. Especially at work you will experience a period of crisis. In autumn things will go better.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, great week for couples who are living an important relationship while those who are single must start to get busy. Today will make you recover the strength you lost during the week just gone by. In autumn you will change many things in your life.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (19-25 August 2024), excellent emotions. Your success comes from the fact that you are able to pour your creativity into work and love and this is the right time to start a story.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this last part of August brings you a remarkable momentum towards life and both at work and in love you are ready to take big steps. Free yourself from everything that weighs you down.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a good week that leads you to look towards serene horizons. If at work everything will go smoothly, it will be a little less so in love and relationships. If you have been alone for too long, start dating someone. Be careful not to waste money!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, the desire to rebel will be strong in you. A phase of revision is beginning for you, which also concerns love. Many have to forget some sad moments.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the week will be a bit heavy for you but remember that the problems are not insurmountable and that in the end everything will be resolved. There are more problems than before, when everything seemed to be going smoothly. Those who were too hasty in making a choice in love will now regret it.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Mars, Venus, Saturn and Sun are all favorable. You could start a job in another city, become a boss or more operational. Relationships with people who live in your city will be very interesting.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, if during the month of August you ended a story, now you are thinking about it again, while those who only had some doubts can move forward with the usual tranquility. The Moon makes you very creative this week. Try to organize your life better and do more things.

FISH

Dear Pisces, many of you may be feeling down today, especially because you are thinking too much about the past. By mid-September, you should do something more to also forget sad memories. In view of October-November, there is success in sight for love and work.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table to calculate the ascendant