Paolo Fox Horoscope for the Week 16-22 September 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 16 to 22 September 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek at their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s predictions for the week from 16 to 22 September 2024 released by various sites, including the Evening Courier.

ARIES

Dear Aries, yours will be a promising week on the work front. The sentimental sphere could still mark a reduction in romanticism, compensated however by a strong ability to dialogue with your partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, a renewed determination will allow you to recover some situations left pending in recent months. Love is certainly more romantic, but the physical sphere will prevail, with a very marked desire for eroticism.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love is still romantic, but the physical side of the relationship could be disappointing. As for work, it is time to take a step back from the demands made in recent times, showing off a greater ability to communicate with colleagues and employers.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a somewhat boring week. The sentimental sphere requires more attention to the needs of the partner, but there will still be sudden moments of passion.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (September 16-22, 2024), a useful period to recover after a few weeks of hard work. Love is very romantic and mental, while the more physical aspect of the relationship still requires some small training.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a week marked by passions. The sentimental sphere is tinged with great intimacy, especially mental, with your partner. The more physical side of the relationship, however, could suffer from a reduction in the grit at your disposal.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, yours will be an interesting week even if with some small obstacles to overcome. Relationships are still very romantic, especially for stable couples, while singles can show off their latest courtship weapons.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, you will have a big smile. The sentimental sphere is very mental and intimate, but that more erotic impulse that usually characterizes the sign could be missing. As for work, it would be better to avoid bickering and arguments: a good determination will have to be directed to positive and proactive projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, a lucky week, ready for many new things in the coming days. Love life is very sweet and intimate, but moments of sudden passion could be missing. As for work, the stars guarantee luck and money, for a truly ideal period to start a new project.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there will certainly be no lack of grit during the week, even if it will have to be directed in the right way. Love is a little dull, even if still romantic, however the stars reward singles with new and fiery encounters.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, a lucky week awaits you. The sentimental sphere still requires a little patience, especially since the relationship could be much less romantic than usual. The work sphere is much more interesting, because there will be the possibility of making new alliances…

FISH

Dear Pisces, seven very aggressive days await you, those that can be glimpsed on the horizon. The sentimental sphere is dominated by physicality, with the desire to put into practice new and mischievous fantasies with your partner. As for work, it requires a little more attention, especially in terms of communication with colleagues.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox’s horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table to calculate the ascendant