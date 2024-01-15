Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 15-21 January 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 15 to 21 January 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox's forecasts for the week from 15 to 21 January 2024 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there are complications in the air and also in the sentimental sphere. You have to make a difficult choice, especially if you are in two relationships. The only advice is not to exaggerate, do not add further tension to sentimental bonds.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope of the week, to experience a great love you must appear happy and serene. Don't wait for others to give you what you lack. Anyone who is disappointed by a relationship that has ended and perhaps no longer believes in love must believe in themselves and love themselves. In these days you will be driven by the desire to give life to new emotions. In the month of February Venus will be in a favorable aspect.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don't overspend: there is the possibility of renewing a contract or agreement, but perhaps with less profit, so all that remains is to keep an eye on the budget. Jupiter in opposition for a fortnight already has been creating a lot of tension for you. Try to manage them. Avoid conflicts in love.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it may be that tensions or complications have arisen in the last few hours but don't stop even if you are going through a crisis. As far as work is concerned, even if you think you haven't been evaluated in the best way, now is not the time to create a conflict. Saturn and Mercury are not in favorable aspect.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week (15-21 January 2024), your astral picture is favorable and all that remains is to get busy and take advantage of this condition. This 2024 is an important year for you! In this period you should notice a more dynamic situation also on a sentimental level.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, if you are trying to find love again this could be an interesting week. Someone had problems at work and health so the sentimental sphere was not the center of attention. Recovery in sight.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in the sentimental sphere things are not going as you would like, however it is not a conflictual week in this field, even if there are some delays or problems. Better not to risk it if your heart is caught up in two stories and you're not convinced you can choose.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, the next few hours may bring you energy, some resources or some important emotions. The Sun, Mercury and Saturn are in strong aspect. Travel, travel, letters and writings are favored. You are predisposed to know the truth.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, this week relaunches your sign. You may receive some good news early next week. Opportunities to be seized around the 22nd, but be careful: opportunities must also be sought… When the stars are in your favor, you have to help destiny.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, anxieties, worries and consequent tensions ahead. Mercury and Saturn help bring more tranquility to the workplace and manage problematic situations with greater maturity.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, you are among the most favored signs in love. If you have experienced a crisis or had to face a difficult relationship, from a sentimental point of view you are growing. 2024 finally frees you from a contrary Jupiter, so you can recover even in the financial field.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are looking for yourself. Nerves tense in love due to some difficulty or distance. The complicated situation you are experiencing could find positive implications during the month of February.

