Paolo Fox Horoscope for the Week 12-18 August 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 12 to 18 August 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in horoscopes, to peek into their imminent future on various fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox’s predictions for the week from 12 to 18 August 2024 released by various sites, including the Evening Courier.

ARIES

Dear Aries, first of all you need to recover some physical shape because you feel a decline or a persistent and unmotivated tiredness. You will be irritable and nervous, especially right after lunch. There are still some doubts in love, but it is not said that all of them concern the partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, weekends have been a bit more boring for some time now. Let’s hope that this month of August is going differently than usual, because you really want to do new things.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, not everything is clear. You may also feel a bit agitated. However, we know that until the end of the month you will have Venus favorable, which will help love and not only.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it would be appropriate to unplug a bit given the big commitments that await you during the coming autumn. Emotional restlessness remains and this can prove to be a problem for someone. Psychologically you find yourself in a state of agitation.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week (12-18 August 2024), from a sentimental point of view, a difficult past needs to be erased, but the future will give something more. Those who have done some work experiments will be successful in the coming months.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there is a beautiful Moon in your sign: you could plan the next few days well. If your heart is lonely, don’t hold back, if there is a person who already has your trust, there are big plans for the next few months.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, those who do not find love are perhaps because they do not believe enough in their abilities, or are playing too defensively. The fear of making mistakes must be eliminated, we must try to find some serenity, even in love. Some anxiety about starting a new project, some will have to start from scratch.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for the week, intriguing stars, especially for new loves. Friendships born now will be able to take flight in September when Venus will be in the sign. It’s the ideal period to launch new ideas.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, do not rule out any new stories with the transit of Venus in the sign. In love you will be very strong: take advantage of it. Transfers, changes and new opportunities are coming!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, this week will be born with a favorable Moon. It is a period during which it is better to listen to the opinions of the people around you. In love, a time of verification. Be careful not to frequent people who are already attached.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, in this period you are agitated by some situations that concern work. Do not give too much space to perplexity: strong couples can find that intimacy that was a bit lost between June and July.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will want to return to being protagonists also based on what you have done in recent months. In love, the months of September and October will make your heart beat faster. Leave aside pessimistic or victimist attitudes that occasionally enter your life without you realizing it.

