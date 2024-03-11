Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 11 – 17 March 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 11 to 17 March 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox's forecasts for the week from 11 to 17 March 2024 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the national situation at the moment doesn't help you find relaxation but some good news could arrive next weekend.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, you will have a favorable Mercury that will give you a bit of joy despite the period you are experiencing. In fact, even from home, you will be able to dedicate yourself to various activities that will help you find a bit of serenity.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the week that is about to begin will bring you boredom and apathy. Even work doesn't seem to be going well due to some colleagues who seem to want to hinder the projects he's working on.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you have a favorable Venus which will make you very romantic. Despite this, during the weekend some issues may dampen your good mood and make you more worried.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week (11-17 March 2024), you will rediscover the pleasure of doing many things that you had put aside due to work. You will also be able to spend moments of joy and carefreeness in the company of your family.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you will experience both moments of tension in the workplace and moments of sweetness in the family with your partner. As far as smart working is concerned, it doesn't seem to be going well and the projects you were completing are not satisfactory.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the horoscope predicts moments of strong tension and controversial moods for you. So try to find some hobbies that can distract you and make you less anxious.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, it will not be the best from a sentimental point of view due to Venus in opposition. However, things are better at work where you will have many interesting proposals.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to your weekly horoscope, you will have a great desire to work. Between Wednesday and Thursday a change will take place that you have been looking for for a long time and which will bring a lot of satisfaction.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you will have positive Mars and Jupiter who will also be the architects of an important change from which you will only gain many benefits.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, there are many arguments that you will have to face with your partner, even at a distance. Arm yourself with a lot of patience.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will have Mercury in your sign which will bring you many favorable situations but there will also be hostilities in love due to Venus in an unfavorable position.

Read also: 1. All Paolo Fox's horoscopes; 2. Couple affinities for all zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant