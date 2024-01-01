Paolo Fox horoscope for the week 1-7 January 2024

What is my horoscope for the week (from 1 to 7 January 2024) by Paolo Fox? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious to know your weekly horoscope? Below are Paolo Fox's forecasts for the week from 1 to 7 January 2024 released by various sites, including Corriere della Sera.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the new week promises to be fantastic; a month and a year of reflection opens up, sentimentally speaking, for those who don't have a story. Avoid thinking about the past any longer.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, you will experience fantastic days. Singles are surrounded by a beautiful atmosphere, while those who love each other can start making wedding plans starting from the new month and the new year.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, those that are coming will be the last days with Venus in the sign. The days around Wednesday will offer opportunities for couples, you can think about carrying forward a project such as marriage, cohabitation or having a child.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, new acquaintances will prove important for singles. A story born in this period can turn into something really important and special. An interesting time comes for couples to understand what isn't working and find a remedy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope of the week (1-7 January 2024), better days are coming for singles than the previous ones. Couples, on the other hand, if they have good foundations can overcome arguments.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, next week is fantastic for singles, who are finally ready to catch up, while some couples have already been struggling with useless competition for a while.

BALANCE

Dear Libra, lonely hearts and those who experience uncertain emotions must be careful. For couples, soon Jupiter will finally no longer be against them. This means that he can return to peace after a period of stress and tension. This also applies to work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for the week, next week will be discreet. For singles, forgetting bitterness is not easy but you still have to try. If there are doubts in the couple, it is right to expose them.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, the week of this sign, which opens 2024, is also discreet. For singles, the current period is a period of verification, while the king of the stars advises couples to avoid discussions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, Friday was a good day for singles. Those who, on the other hand, have been in love for too long now want to deepen the bond. It may be the right time to realize a dream such as living together or having children.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, some singles sometimes seem distracted by love; in the life of a couple, a possible relationship in crisis can be recovered.

FISH

Dear Pisces, singles are hurt by the past and are looking for security. The astrologer instead tells couples that finished relationships cannot be recovered. Don't give up and don't despair. This also applies to work if there are delays or something isn't going right.

