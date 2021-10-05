Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 6 October 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Wednesday 6 October 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the Moon on your side will allow you to get closer to your partner as soon as possible. Singles can let themselves go and experience great emotions and build something precious with their partner such as a cohabitation or a marriage. At work, your projects can take flight. Be positive.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Wednesday 6 October 2021), those who are single can take advantage of these days to step forward and build something special together. At work, if you’ve made promises, you can achieve something special. Beware of who will try to put a spanner in the works.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if you have been through a relationship crisis, it is time to recover and react as soon as possible. Avoid ruining a good relationship by having a few too many arguments. At work, your projects will be best evaluated. Singles can indulge in beautiful emotions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, take advantage of these favorable stars to conquer a person you like. At work, if you have a part-time job, you can make requests. Those who have been single for some time can conquer a soul mate: if there is a person you like, don’t be ashamed and declare yourself.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (6 October 2021), the Moon is favorable and Venus will also be on your side. What more do you want? Especially in love, you can take great satisfaction. At work, beware of some envious colleague who will do anything to put a spanner in the works.

FISH

Dear Pisces, today avoid discussions with your partner. You risk ruining a special relationship for a trifle and then regret it. Something has stalled at work and your projects are not going the way you want them to. Maybe it’s time to stop for a moment and figure out which way you are going.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 6 OCTOBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: with these stars you can make great conquests in love.

