Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 4 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday 4 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, with the moon in your favor you will have the opportunity to experience beautiful emotions. At work, be more patient, you can’t get everything right away. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. In short, roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 4 October 2023), in love you need to stay away from controversies and expect great satisfaction at work. You will be able to achieve great things and show what you are made of.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the sky speaks of beautiful emotions of love so there is no hesitation in letting go. At work everything is going well. You have the trust of those around you and it shows. You can therefore make important requests and achieve great things in every field.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, there is a bit of uncertainty and indecision both in love and at work. Be careful of hasty choices, take some time to understand what to do. Don’t rush, especially if you have to make important decisions. You risk making risky choices and then regretting them.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 4 October 2023), the moon is in your sign therefore good for love and new and stimulating projects are arriving at work. You can show your colleagues and superiors what you’re made of. But watch out for the envious. The projects in every field are good.

FISH

Dear Pisces, pay attention to matters of the heart, you need more self-confidence. At work, continue with your obsessive organization and everything will go well. Lately you’ve spent beyond your means and now your wallet is crying. Better to roll up your sleeves and do things carefully.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 4 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Pisces: everything will go well at work if you don’t give up your determination, organization and prudence. Be careful to limit your expenses.

