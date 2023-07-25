Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday July 26, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday July 26, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a recovery period begins. You have come from weeks in which you have often been under pressure. Someone tried to put you in difficulty at work. In love you have to open a dialogue with your partner, but without being too critical and argumentative.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 July 2023), a slightly nervous day is coming, even if it depends, as always, on you and your attitudes. Don’t get caught up in pessimism, otherwise you risk ruining your romantic relationships as well. There may be problems to deal with during these hours, but don’t worry too much.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your compatibility with others is at its peak right now. Although adaptability may have some ups and downs, fear not: your inner balance will help you stay on course.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this is not a stellar time for your health and finances. Perhaps you should be careful not to push yourself too far beyond your physical limits and try to save money where possible.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 July 2023), over the next few hours you will have vibrant energy to exploit, but don’t let your emotional side lead you into a trap. Your health may need attention.

FISH

Dear Pisces, your luck is sky-high and your career is taking an interesting turn. While adaptability is on the wane, fear not: Your intuitive power will help you navigate through the turbulent waters. Attention to health, some small ailments could disturb you but nothing serious.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JULY 26th 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Libra: a recovery period begins. Love? Speak up, open up.

