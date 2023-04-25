Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday April 26, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, finally some peace: many of you will be able to stop and relax over the next few hours. Nothing seems able to shake you right now and this sense of calm also helps you repair relationships with some friends or colleagues.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 April 2023), skepticism and suspicions are gripping you… Limit the damage and dedicate more time to yourself to calm the paranoia. You will pick up the pieces once you are more serene.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, so many new ideas bring excitement into your life: your proposals may be greeted with curiosity. This week is perfect for carrying out personal projects and not being afraid to dare a little more.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon bends the mood, you will be a little more acidic and resigned than usual. Small goals help you get back on your feet and regain confidence. Don’t give up, but start from the little things to smile again.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 April 2023), dreams and decisions in the future. Especially those who look forward with optimism. Try not to act on impulse, involve those you love before making radical changes. Think carefully about your moves.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a lot of tension on the horizon. Try to contain your nervousness and channel it constructively to overcome these challenges. Don’t vent your irritability on the blameless.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 26 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Libra: finally some peace: many of you will be able to stop and relax over the next few hours.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK