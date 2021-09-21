Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 22 September 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Wednesday 22 September 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a day to be definitely taken with a grain of salt. You have so many commitments to complete and sometimes you have the feeling of not being able to prioritize yourself, so you are overwhelmed by what to do. Try not to overload yourself, also because in the next few days you will be called to make a not insignificant choice.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow (Wednesday 22 September 2021), with the influence of Venus the feelings fly to the great and you can take away great satisfactions. It is up to you to give your all and prove what you are worth. At work, avoid focusing on situations that don’t excite you.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a positive day, on the other hand you are experiencing a period full of opportunities to be seized on the fly. The emotional aspect is also good: you risk falling in love! If there is a person you like, do not be shy and step forward, on the other hand, if you are single, what do you have to lose? A little chutzpah in life is always needed.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, this Moon is dissonant and could create some rather annoying bickering. In particular, in relationships with your partner, there is no day without you arguing also in a rather strong and spirited way. But it is said that love is not beautiful if it is not a quarrel! Attention at work, look around.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (22 September 2021), at work you are loaded and you feel very productive: it is time to carry on your projects and create something really special. Beware of any mishaps, which could cause discussions with your partner.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there are problems within the couple, but fortunately nothing insurmountable. Try to talk to each other and clarify. You also have to be careful with money, because you have spent too much lately and now the pot is crying. Save on trivial things. Unproductive period at work.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 22 SEPTEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: many opportunities to be seized on the fly.

