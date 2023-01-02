Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday January 3, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday January 3, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a crackling 2023, but not for this simple. In fact, you will have many commitments and tasks to complete, and it will not be easy to get everything you want. You are smart and you will achieve great things. In love, open yourself up to new relationships with confidence.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 3 January 2023), you always have the lights pointed at you and this can be a limit. Everyone is ready to judge you and have their say, but you go straight on your way. Get busy, you will soon play an important game. Love will be the fuel to go through everything.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it has been a long time since friends have seen you so determined and strong. The successes of 2022 will be the foment to do well in 2023. On the other hand, every new year opens under the banner of good resolutions. Closed important love stories, now it’s time to open your heart again.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you feel like you are on a stormy ship. Upset and without a guide, this year opens subduedly, but the best will come from spring onwards. Experience emotions in a radical way. Aim for a more peaceful and balanced 2023, especially for love: there is no shortage of charm.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 3 January 2023), 2023 will bring great surprises. The future is rosy for what concerns the family and relationships with friends. On love you have found a balance that you must maintain.

FISH

Dear Pisces, 2023 must be the year of relaunch, of breakthrough. You have made some mistakes in the past that marked you, but forget about it. Beware of love: trust those who really care about you and push away dry branches or those who have proven to be false and opportunistic.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aquarius: it’s time to take away great satisfactions and seize excellent opportunities.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK