PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday 27 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, wonderful days await you in which to rest and celebrate the beginning of the new year which is now upon us. Just a few perplexities here and there, but nothing to fear. All resolved in a short time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 27 December 2022), the day ahead will not be all roses and flowers. Favor emotional ties such as friendships or love while things will go a little worse at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours there will be good news for feelings but also, albeit to a lesser extent, for work. But the best day will come later: Friday, thanks to the entry of Mars into your sign.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, starting tomorrow – Tuesday 27 December 2022 – you will experience seven days that are not exactly exciting in many respects. Try to be very concentrated especially with regard to the workplace.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 27 December 2022), not exactly exciting days are coming for you and characterized by ups and downs. However, try not to lose patience… Bite your tongue before speaking and generating quarrels…

FISH

Dear Pisces, a positive week is starting especially with regard to sentimental relationships and relationships related to family and friendships thanks to the entry of the Moon into your sign.

