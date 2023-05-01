Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday 2 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, difficulties will make themselves felt. Everything is in doubt between work and love, in a context that will make it more difficult to live the month of May, which has just begun, with a certain serenity.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 2 May 2023), if you know how to play your cards right, this month will prove to be very, very, productive. Around you you will find people ready to support you, especially at work, where many projects will finally come to life.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a period that will prove to be positive and one of growth. Try to keep the bar straight to achieve the goals you have set yourself for some time now. Over the next few hours you can devote yourself to work, provided you keep the right concentration.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, there will be a thousand obstacles to face in the world of work, considering how your talent appears more like a threat rather than a weapon to win. Your great security remains love. Indulge him.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 2 May 2023), the month that has just begun will prove to be one of stability and strength for many of you. You will have to demonstrate that you have balance and stand up to pressure, all in a context of love that is not entirely simple…

FISH

Dear Pisces, happiness. What you touch in this period, glitters… You have worked on your head and you look at every challenge with optimism: a change of point of view that has made you gain confidence in your means and therefore in yourself.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 2nd 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Pisces: the watchword now is happiness. Everything you touch turns to gold!

