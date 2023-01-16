Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday January 17, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday, January 17, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, great changes and prestigious news will come at work. Be ready. An interesting meeting in love will also come, the person you love is closer than you think. It’s up to you to be able to recognize it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January 2023), the Moon on your side gives you the courage to do well and achieve great results. Go ahead and follow your instincts, they won’t let you down. It will be a very productive time at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, with the Moon in your sign you will be very productive and successful, but for the moment, don’t lose sight of calm and prudence. At work you have many projects that excite you. Make room for new friendships, they will surprise you and can turn out to be bonds for life.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if there is someone who doesn’t understand you or doesn’t value you, move on, both in love and at work. There have been quarrels, even important ones, but everything will be resolved within the day. You will find the right way. And you will know how to be winners.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 17 January 2023), some discussions with those born in Scorpio. Don’t put your feet on your head. This is a transitional stage, but the best will come soon. After a crisis, there is a phase of luck and new surprises.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this Moon is nothing short of benevolent and supportive. Step forward. Life will amaze you. Evaluate the work well, perhaps you need a situation that gives you more peace of mind. In short, roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything is fine.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, is Pisces: with this shining Moon you can go very far.

