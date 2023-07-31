Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday, August 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, do you want to spend a day without having to face uncomfortable problems every two by three… You have many complicated situations behind you and this causes you some agitation. Those who work for the public are also not very satisfied.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 1 August 2023), it would be better to avoid discussions and controversies with your partner. Sometimes you tend to isolate yourself and this is not good for you. At all. You hope to have a better weekend and in the meantime you find yourself in a situation of rest.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you generally put great passion into the situations you face. In love you could make interesting acquaintances. Those who already have a partner, on the other hand, could experience a special day.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you must try to get some order both in your work and in your private life. Try to respect the commitments made some time ago, also responding positively to the expectations that others have of you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 1 August 2023), the evening will be the right time to spend some time with the person you love, without asking too many questions. You need to make it clear to others that you are willing to compromise only under certain conditions…

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are looking for your own way and want to go it alone. Once you understand what it is, you can walk it without too many second thoughts. Someone may have received an unwanted gift, perhaps there was some quarrel in love. Try to calm down and don’t lose patience right away.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 1st 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: in love you could make interesting acquaintances. Great time for those who are already in a couple.

