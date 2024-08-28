Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Thursday 29 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Mercury enters your zodiac sign and this is good news for feelings. At work, those who have been stuck for a long time can now start again, but it takes courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday, August 29, 2024), September will be the month of recovery for feelings, maybe you will even be able to free yourself from a burden. At work, the time has come to get back into the game even if this will cause, at least at the beginning, some concern!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love it is better to avoid arguments, even if it will be difficult! At work, it is a ‘no’ day, everything seems to be going wrong: it is better to postpone any important decision until tomorrow!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love something doesn’t convince you, there are some unclear situations. At work, try to approach yourself differently, especially now that you want to make up for lost time!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday, August 29, 2024), the Moon and Venus are on your side and relationships are now favored, take advantage of it! At work, if you have an independent business you are confident and know how to change something in your life!

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love it is better to keep calm, especially if you already had to deal with tensions yesterday. At work, it is better not to make requests and wait. Do not be upset if something does not go according to plan. Soon everything will be fixed. Roll up your sleeves. Excellent opportunities for success are in sight.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 29 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s tomorrow is that of Scorpio: September will be a busy and stressful month, but full of good news and satisfactions.

