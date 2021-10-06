Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 7 October 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Thursday 7 October 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, there is no shortage of contrasts in love. If a story was born recently, try to understand if it is worth investing in it or is it better to leave it alone. At work try to look around and don’t be angry if something doesn’t go the way you want. New opportunities in sight.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox tomorrow (Thursday 7 October 2021), with this favorable Moon and Venus on your side you can take away great satisfactions. Those who live a historical couple find serenity and enthusiasm. At work, open up to the news: if you are made with proposals, evaluate them carefully.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, with Venus in opposition, love certainly cannot go well. Arguments are the order of the day, so maybe it’s better to take a break and stay away from your partner. At work, pick up a project that you had set aside.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, with the Moon again positive you can get closer to your partner and rediscover the lost understanding and serenity. Singles can let themselves go more and experience beautiful emotions. At work you have special projects in sight that can be accepted: in short, you have to be positive.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (October 7, 2021), the Moon is on your side and allows you to embark on new adventures. If there have been discussions with your partner, try to clarify and resolve as soon as possible. A lot of things will change at work, and if you’re looking for a new job, it’s time to roll up your sleeves.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, today the Moon will finally be on your side. Do not postpone discussions with your partner and take everything philosophically. Those who are single can step forward and look for a soul mate. At work some collaborations will change, but you will be at the top as always. Nobody can scratch you.

FOX HOROSCOPE 2021

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 7, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Pisces: the stars assist you both at work and in love.

TOMORROW’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK