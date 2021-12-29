Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 30 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces
PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Thursday 30 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:
BALANCE
Dear Libra, in love you recover slowly, but couples who have discussed a lot cannot recover in a few hours … One step at a time. As far as work is concerned, you have a fast pace: try not to overdo it.
SCORPIO
Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (December 30, 2021), the Moon in your sign invites you to make important choices for the future in love. No big event in sight on the business front, just a great tranquility that never hurts anyway.
SAGITTARIUS
Dear Sagittarius, in love in the next few hours you may be experiencing something new. Unexpected. As for the job, you might develop a good idea in the next few weeks. Evaluate it well, maybe it will come in handy …
CAPRICORN
Dear Capricorn, 2021 ends big in love and you could have a great 2022. Anyone with something pending at work will have good news in the coming weeks.
FISH TANK
Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Thursday 30 December 2021), Moon still opposite in love, this can magnify what would otherwise be small controversies. Chapter work: the day will not be fruitful. But fear not: everything passes and improves.
FISH
Dear Pisces, the day will start a bit strange, some may need privacy, especially on New Year’s Eve. Work? Hopefully you don’t have to work these days
THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 30 DECEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX
The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: excellent news in love and news at work.
