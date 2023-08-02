Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 3 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday 3 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, over the next few hours someone will try to get you into trouble, it will be time to bring out all your diplomacy, to avoid arguing. Avoid discussions that can only make you annoyed. You have a little too many doubts about your partner, but you should try to clarify your ideas.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 3 August 2023), you have some relationships that could be in the balance, without you being aware of it. Don’t make the mistake of taking some people’s affection for granted, you need to delve deeper into some situations. Now it’s time to throw yourself into some exciting new projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this Thursday will be a day for you to dedicate to feelings. There will be those who will try to make you have new experiences, don’t hold back, also because now you could experience particular emotions. Try to enjoy your holidays and get away from it all.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are very busy with work and this ends up distracting you in the sentimental field. Your partner may complain about this situation and therefore use this day to surprise him and strengthen the relationship.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 3 August 2023), you have many possibilities on a sentimental level but don’t get carried away by instinct because you could make a bad impression. Anyone who is dating people who don’t stimulate him enough should perhaps think better about what to do.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this time you can get a new position at work level or in your group of friends. Before making a final decision, however, try to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. If you are going to make an important decision, focus on what you really want.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 3rd 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: a day to devote to feelings.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK