Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 23 February 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday February 23, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, friendship is worth gold… Take care of friends. An event will bring tribulation into your life, you must resolve it soon. Very early. Someone is looking for you to give you something.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 23 February 2023), don’t rush things, take the time to really play it safe. Things have no value if that special someone is not there… Beware of having problems with younger people. You are annoyed by someone arriving at your home: be patient.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, beware of attacks, criticism, slander… Avoid harmful people. It’s time to accept something that was offered to you a long time ago, handle yourself better. If you’ve had an argument, forgive it and move on. You have to turn the page.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, If you like actions more than words, you will receive a gift from someone special over the next few hours. Your mind will be active, effective and able to make quick and accurate decisions. What you have to keep in check are the words. Bite your tongue…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 23 February 2023), A favorable day awaits you, especially for love: new ideas and illusions to live. As far as work is concerned, you will be particularly involved in a project that you like, that interests you. Be honest with someone you know.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during tomorrow – February 23rd – caution will be needed. You have been engaged in various activities and it is time for you to devote time to family. Maybe you can organize a surprise visit…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: a favorable day awaits you, especially for love: new ideas and illusions to live.

