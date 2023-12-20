Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 21 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowThursday 21 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the ideal time is coming for you to restart a constructive dialogue with your usual person or with your children. Passion is high. As regards work, a particular situation, in some ways even impetuous.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 December 2023), everything requires effort and commitment. Maybe you're a little too nervous. As far as work is concerned, you will above all have to bring out the art of diplomacy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it is a particular Venus that accompanies your sign, these days give no worries. However, you will be intransigent and demanding. As far as work is concerned, the field of success receives direct and very stimulating influences.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it is necessary to take stock of the situation, an ideal week to seek the serenity that has been missing for some time. The month will be your accomplice when it comes to love.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 21 December 2023), you are a little out of the game but it's not your fault. Your emotional life and new loves are directly affected by these aspects, during this period you will have the opportunity to look those you love in the face and also discover hidden sides that you didn't expect to find. Special moment at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, right now you are too busy with work and money issues to think about anything else. The problem is that you have been experiencing a phase of great agitation for a few weeks.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 21 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Libra: the ideal moment is coming to start a constructive dialogue again.

TOMORROW'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VERG THE NEITHER

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK