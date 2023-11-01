Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 2 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday 2 November 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if there is an ex who comes back to bother you, let him return to your past. At work, throw yourself into new projects. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. There are all the conditions to obtain something special. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 2 November 2023), pay attention to relationships with Taurus and Aquarius who can be problematic. At work comes the opportunity to show everyone what you are capable of.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if you are single, throw yourself into new encounters, they are on your side. At work, complete all projects without procrastinating. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. This will be a good time to remove a few pebbles from your shoe.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love there is a lot of chaos and for a long time too but soon there will be a way to make up for it. At work everything is going well. You have achieved a lot and much more will come in no time. Raise your head and you will see that everything is fine.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (November 2, 2023), there may be second thoughts in love, but be careful not to make hasty decisions. At work, new projects will take off. You will regain trust in those around you, but don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you are single, look around without too many fears. At work, do everything now without putting it off. You then risk that those around you will overtake you, and you will not be able to achieve anything good. Don’t worry, everything will work out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 2 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Pisces: those who are single will soon be able to find their soul mate. There will be no shortage of good opportunities for success.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK