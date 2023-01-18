Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 19 January 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowThursday 19 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, it’s time to close parallel stories. Put a point. You have to figure out which side you’re on and you can’t keep two feet in one shoe. Take some time, at least until March, then you will see that many things will get better. As far as work is concerned, great solutions only come with spring. Hold on.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 19 January 2023), the afternoon improves things compared to the morning, especially in feelings. At work the situation improves, you can reach your goals. You have to roll up your sleeves to get something special.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a day full of turmoil awaits you, you can return to discuss with some loved one. Don’t take it too hard if something doesn’t go the way you want. Work chapter: it may be the right time to launch yourself into new challenges, the routine tires you after a while.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a day that can be excellent for obtaining clarifications in love. If you have argued with your partner, talk to each other and clarify. As for work, roll up your sleeves and get back on track. Show everyone your worth. Cut ties with harmful or fake people.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 19 January 2023), you can recover from the point of view of emotions and feelings. Sensational flashbacks are not excluded, but be careful because heated soups rarely work. As for work, you can look to the future with renewed confidence.

FISH

Dear Pisces, day a bit subdued, you are lazy and apathetic, as if your routine doesn’t satisfy you. You feel like testing your partner because you are not satisfied with what you are doing. Job? There is a lot to discuss, calmly consider solutions and opportunities.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aquarius: new opportunities and rediscovered trust both in love and at work.

