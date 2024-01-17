Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Thursday 18 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowThursday 18 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the day will offer beautiful moments to share with your partner and if you are single, look around, luck is on your side. At work it's better to take your mind off things a bit.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 18 January 2024), a moment of psycho-physical decline arrives but don't worry, it is only temporary. As far as work is concerned, it's better to postpone decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a strong moment of tiredness arrives, be careful not to think only about work and put love aside. Otherwise you risk seeing important moments of your life together ruined. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there will be excellent opportunities for success. You will achieve great things. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan. You will see that soon everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves. You are particularly nervous but the stars help you not to collapse completely. In love there is something to fix, try to understand what you really want.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Thursday 18 January 2024), the moon supports you and gives you a beautiful day full of positivity. At work, pay attention to some small spats with colleagues. Count to ten before opening your mouth if you don't want to ruin important relationships.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there is still a bit of nervousness but you will soon be able to find your beloved calm again. Be less uncertain at work, you are professionals and everyone respects you, start thinking so too. You will see that many things will be fixed. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 18 2024, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: the moon supports you and protects you. However, be careful of too much nervousness, especially at work.

