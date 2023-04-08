Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday, April 9, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 9 April 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, Over the next few hours of this Sunday you will find that you absolutely need to resolve a small personal or professional problem. Once solved, you will be able to spend the weekend without anxieties and worries. Ask a friend for help.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 April 2023), you are likely to lose your temper this weekend, your nerves could jump. Be careful not to fight over silly things… You could have some unforgettable days, so it’s up to you to decide which direction to take to avoid fights. Biting your tongue could be the right “move”.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during this weekend you are feeling the need to renew yourselves, to start loving more delicately. You may feel emotionally frustrated, falling victim to pointless disagreements. Try to give something special to your partner.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, over the next few hours you will have to address some outstanding issues. You have come from busy days, but tomorrow – Easter Sunday – you will find the serenity you have longed for.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 9 April 2023), take advantage of this Easter weekend to put your life in order. Often the best elements are found in chaos. You just have to look carefully…

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are feeling a strong desire to get rid of a burden, especially in the sentimental field. Evaluate well and find the courage to make decisions. Even if drastic.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 9 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: you will find the serenity you have longed for for a long time.

