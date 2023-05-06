Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 7 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 7 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you have recently spent too much money. Even if this weekend you would have liked to go out and have new experiences, perhaps it is better to stay at home and look after your wallet too.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 May 2023), if you are in a difficult relationship, you must find a different solution or the only alternative is to close and look to the future. Think about it.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the coming day will be a day of great strength for you even if you will have some small economic problems. Beyond this, however, you can have fun keeping your expenses under control.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have been a little agitated these days and tomorrow (Sunday 7 May 2023), finally, will be the right one to find balance and serenity again.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 7 May 2023), the next two will be days in which you may be intractable, nervous. Nervousness and stress may take over. You try to stay calm and avoid unnecessary discussions.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Call workers may be getting a little more than usual this weekend. For others, these will be the right days to catch their breath and recover recently lost physical and mental energy.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 7TH 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: the coming day will be a day of great strength for you even if you will have some small economic problems.

